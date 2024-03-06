Kuwait, Algerian FMS Deliberate Promoting Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed on Wednesday promoting bilateral relations and efforts towards maritime demarcation between Kuwait and Iraq, with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmad Attaf.

The meeting took place on sidelines of the 161 Arab League ministerial meeting at the Cairo-based headquarters.

Al-Yahya commended Algeria's efforts during its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period of 2024 - 2025, and hailed the mutual cooperation in following up with suspended national issues.

The Minister wished Algeria all success in achieving UNSC objectives of international peace and security.

The meeting also handled latest developments on regional and international fronts as well as ways of bolstering joint Arab work. (end)

