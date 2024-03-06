Study says electric cars can significantly decrease respiratory health risks

(MENAFN) According to a recent study conducted by the American Pulmonary Association, the widespread adoption of electric cars has the potential to significantly mitigate the prevalence of respiratory ailments, particularly asthma attacks, and respiratory-related childhood deaths. The study revealed that transitioning to electric vehicles could prevent nearly 3 million asthma attacks and save hundreds of children from succumbing to respiratory diseases. Alarmingly, the research also highlighted that approximately 27 million children reside in areas characterized by elevated levels of air pollution, exacerbating their vulnerability to respiratory health issues.



William Barrett, the leader of the study team, underscored the urgent need for action, pointing out that a staggering 120 million individuals across the United States are exposed to contaminated air. Moreover, he noted that a considerable portion of the population, amounting to 72 million people, resides in close proximity to the nation's primary transportation corridors. Barrett identified diesel-powered trucks as a major contributor to air pollution, emphasizing their significant role in exacerbating respiratory health risks.



The findings of the study shed light on the pressing public health implications associated with air pollution, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children. The detrimental effects of poor air quality extend beyond respiratory issues, impacting overall health and well-being. Therefore, initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and promoting cleaner transportation alternatives, such as electric vehicles, are imperative to safeguarding public health and mitigating the adverse consequences of air pollution on society.

