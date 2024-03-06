Provoke Media & PR Council Announce North American Summit Partnership

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - In a landmark collaboration that aims to redefine the value and effectiveness of public relations, PRovoke Media and the PR Council (PRC) have announced a new partnership focused on the upcoming North American Summit on 1 May.



Titled "Proving and Improving the Value of Public Relations," the PRovoke Summit North America aims to enhance the understanding and appreciation of PR's true value in today's complex reputational landscape. A cornerstone of the partnership will be an industry-wide North American survey led by AMEC, the world's largest media intelligence and insights professional organization, which will examine attitudes towards the effectiveness of PR practices - aiming to bridge the divide between agency and in-house perceptions.



The survey topic will lay the groundwork for the Summit's agenda, informing the content of individual sessions and driving editorial coverage. Specific areas of discussion will include such crucial topics as: C-suite value, the effectiveness of ESG initiatives, talent and skills development, the integration of technology and AI, the impact of earned-led creativity, ROI amid geopolitical volatility, employee advocacy metrics, the business impact of DEI and measuring what matters.



The PRC, which counts 150 of US and Canada's premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty PR firms as members, will serve as the title sponsor of PRovoke Media's 2024 North American Summit, which takes place on 1 May at the Whitby Hotel in New York, ahead of the 2024 North American SABRE Awards at Cipriani 42nd St.



“This collaboration is designed to spotlight the PR Council's commitment to tackling the critical challenge of effectively demonstrating PR's value,” said PR Council president Kim Sample.“We aim to challenge and inspire PR professionals to rethink strategies for demonstrating value in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”



“This partnership not only emphasizes the critical role of public relations in today's business environment but also offers a crucial platform for discussing, showcasing, and advancing the PR industry's capabilities and impact,” added PRovoke Media CEO and editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman.“I would urge all PR professionals to participate in the survey and Summit, to ensure we can all identify and address the most pressing challenges relating to investment, value and impact.”



The survey will go live in mid-March, ahead of ticket sales for the North American Summit and SABRE Awards. For commercial opportunities, please contact us here .



MENAFN06032024000219011063ID1107942342