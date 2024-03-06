Finn Partners Launches Global Health Impact Group

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partners has announced the formation of a Global Health Impact Group, which aims to improve health outcomes and economic growth across nearly 100 countries.



The group is co-led by senior partner Richard Hatzfeld in Washington DC; and EMEA managing partner Mark Chataway and senior partner Christopher Nial, both of whom work at Hyderus Finn in Ireland. The initiative will initially concentrate on public policy and communications support for routine immunization, new vaccine development, water and sanitation, nutrition, health-system infrastructure, climate change impact, pandemic preparedness, and maternal and child health.



In addition to its work with vaccine alliance Gavi in North America, Africa and Europe, the new group is also partnering with Sanofi, the Partnership for Quality Medical Donations, Amplify Change, Gilead, the Observer Research Foundation, and Rotary.



"Improving health is a gateway for growth and prosperity in the markets that will fuel the global economy in the coming decades," stated Hatzfeld, emphasizing the group's foundational goal. Chataway reflected on the changing global landscape, noting, "The transition of many emerging nations into global economic players warrants a different level of engagement," highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies to enhance health equity worldwide.



The Global Health Impact Group will work alongside Finn's purpose and social impact practice, which focuses on climate, diversity, environment, and sustainability priorities. Nial recently represented Finn clients at COP28 in Dubai, working to elevate efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change on public health.



"There is no escaping the reality that extreme weather events spread infectious diseases, worsen air quality, and increase heat-related illnesses," said Nial.



MENAFN06032024000219011063ID1107942341