J. Kumar Infra To Build Bridges For Mumbai Eastern Freeway, Navi Mumbai Creek

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has awarded a Rs 1,330 crore contract to J. Kumar-RSP (JV) for constructing an elevated road corridor for the Eastern Freeway in south Mumbai, an official said here on Wednesday.

Similarly, the J. Kumar-SMC (JV) has bagged a Rs 493-crore contract to build a creek bridge from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

In Mumbai, the J. Kumar-RSP will construct the 5.6-km long elevated corridor from Orange Gate to Grant Road, considered a key to reduce traffic snarls at the southern end of the Eastern Freeway, plus facilitate movement to the Mumbai Coastal Road and other major thoroughfares coming up in the vicinity.

With a 70 per cent stake in the Rs 1,330 crore project, J. Kumar's share will be around Rs 931 crore, and the bridge will be completed in 42 months, helping slash the commuting time from the present 50-60 minutes to barely 5-6 minutes.

For the Navi Mumbai project, the J. Kumar-SMC will build the creek bridge linking Ghansoli-Airoli along the Palm Beach Road, to ease the traffic in the region, and connect several other major infra projects there.

With a 70 per cent stake in the Rs 493 crore project, J. Kumar's share will be around Rs 345 crore and the 1.95 km-long bridge will be completed in 30 months, as per its regulatory filing.