'Organic, Natural': Kanwar Dhillon On His Bonhomie With 'Udne Ki Aasha' Co-Star Neha

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon has opened up on his equation with 'Udne Ki Aasha' co-star Neha Harsora, calling it organic and natural.

'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin (Kanwar) and Sailee (Neha) and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations. Set in a Marathi backdrop, it will depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress.

Kanwar and Neha's pairing comes as a breath of fresh air for the audience, which is witnessed through the promos.

Talking about the pairing, Kanwar said: "The equation I share with Neha has been organic and natural. It has been a good experience working with her. The bond with Neha has evolved with time. The first promo shoot of our show 'Udne Ki Aasha' was special and a stepping stone in bringing Sachin and Sailee to life, and we support each other as co-actors."

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha', will air on Star Plus from March 12.