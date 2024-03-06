From Bus Driver To President: Nicolás Maduro’S Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Before ascending to Venezuela's presidency in 2013, Nicolás Maduro served as both Foreign Minister and Vice-President under Hugo Chávez , starting his political journey in the early 2000s.



By 2014, he was named among the 100 Most Influential People, and his estimated net worth exceeded $2 million.



Born into a working-class family in 1962 in Caracas, Maduro's political interests ignited early.



Despite not finishing high school, he went to Cuba at 24 for political training. His initial political role was as a trade unionist for Caracas Metro bus drivers.



His support for Chávez in the 1990s and subsequent election to the National Assembly in 2000 propelled his political and financial growth.







As Foreign Minister in 2006, Maduro's wealth grew, and he played a vital role in Venezuela's international relations.



Following Chávez's death in 2013, Maduro ascended to the presidency, facing challenges such as a narrow victory in 2014 and a shift in parliamentary power in 2015.



His presidency has assured him a stable income. Maduro, who has been married to Cilia Flores since 2013, has a family actively involved in politics.



His journey from modest beginnings to political prominence showcases his significant financial and political accomplishments.

Background

Comparatively, Joe Biden's net worth by 2024 is estimated at $10 million, showing an increase from $8 million, largely due to real estate investments.



Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's wealth is around $5 million, encompassing properties and bank assets.



Javier Milei, with a net worth between $1 to $5 million, and Daniel Ortega, with about $60 million from a long political career, exemplify the financial spectrum of political figures.



Chile's youngest president, Gabriel Boric holds an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.







