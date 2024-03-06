Today’S Morning Call: An Eventful Economic Day

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's financial briefing sets the stage for a bustling Wednesday filled with significant economic announcements.



Domestically, the focus sharpens on the release of February's IVAR, the residential rental price index, and January's external sector stats from the Central Ban , though potential delays may arise.



Adding to the significance, IBGE will unveil January's industrial production data, further enriching the day's insights.



Globally, the pace matches with the awaited U.S. JOLTS report for January, alongside the Beige Book's publication and Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, enriching the international economic dialogue.







The day also brings a flurry of corporate earnings reports from notable companies such as Dexco, SLC, Taesa, 3R, Braskem, CSN, and CSN Mineração, keeping the market watchers on their toes.



Reflecting on Tuesday's performance , the stock market dipped by 0.19% to 128,098.11 points, and the U.S. dollar edged up by 0.17%, closing at R$ 4.9557.



In the U.S., markets took a step back, especially with tech stocks faltering, setting a cautious tone before Jerome Powell's address.



The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded declines, highlighting a cautious market ambiance.



This confluence of events underlines the interconnectedness of national and international economic activities.







