The Battle To Regulate A.I. In Brazil: Who Will Lead?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is on the brink of establishing regulations for artificial intelligence (AI), with a decision pending on the overseeing agency.



The National Congress debates between the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel ) and the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) for this role.



Selecting the regulatory authority is key to fostering safe and efficient AI development in Brazil.



Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco stresses that the chosen entity will ensure law adherence.



Anatel's experience in telecommunications positions it as a viable candidate for AI oversight.







Conversely, ANPD's emphasis on data protection highlights its suitability, reflecting the importance of privacy in AI contexts.



The choice between Anatel and ANPD spurs lively discussion among officials, experts, and the market, highlighting differing views on the best fit based on technical expertise or data protection priorities.



The legislation also proposes risk classifications impacting liability for AI-related damages, with special consideration for high-risk sectors like healthcare.



In addition, ANPD advocates for its role as an AI regulator, pointing to the direct link between AI and data protection.



Anatel's leader, Carlos Baigorri, claims the agency's readiness to regulate AI, citing its potential to boost productivity responsibly.



AI regulation seeks to set ethical and secure usage standards. With AI's dual potential to benefit or risk society, oversight is vital.



The government's pending decision on the regulatory body is eagerly anticipated to progress AI legislation.



In short, this choice will critically shape Brazil' approach to a robust AI regulatory framework, balancing innovation with security and privacy.

