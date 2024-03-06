Today’S Top Football Matches: Live Viewing Guide

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, Wednesday offers a full schedule of football action, highlighted by games from Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Botafogo.
The football agenda is packed with fixtures from the Europa League, Champions League , Copa Sudamericana, and Copa Libertadores.
Here's where and when you can catch live football today:
Europa League Highlights:
EFL Championship Action:
Sporting vs. Atalanta at 14:45 on ESPN 4 and Star+.
Champions League Showdowns:
QPR vs. West Brom at 17:00 on ESPN 4 and Star+.
Copa Sudamericana Encounter:
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig at 17:00 on SBT, TNT, and Max.
Manchester City vs. Copenhagen at 17:00 on Space and Max.
Copa do Nordeste Battles:
Everton de Vina vs. Union La Calera at 19:00 on Star+.
Copa da Liga Argentina Clashes:
a series of matches starting at 19:00 across DAZN, ESPN, Star+, and Nosso Futebol, culminating with fixtures like ABC vs. CRB and Ceará vs. Bahia at 21:30.
Copa do Brasil Match:
Including Estudiantes vs. Platense and Union Santa Fé vs. Boca Juniors at 19:15 and
River Plate vs. Independente Rivadavia at 21:30 on ESPN 2 and Star+.
Copa Ouro Feminina Game:
Real Brasília vs. Atlético-GO at 20:00 on SporTV and Premiere.
Copa Libertadores Encounters:
Brazil (F) vs. Mexico (F) at 21:00 on Star+.
Additional Copa Sudamericana Game:
Featuring Botafogo vs. RB Bragantino at 21:30 on ESPN and Star+, and Sportivo Trinidense vs. Colo Colo on Paramount+.
Alianza Petrolera vs. América de Cali at 23:00 on Star+.
Noteworthy, the stock market closed down by 0.19% yesterday, while the U.S. dollar rose by 0.17%, setting the financial backdrop for today's games.
In the U.S., anticipation for Jerome Powell's speech led to a cautious market retreat.
Major indices such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all recorded declines, reflecting broader market sentiment ahead of today's football festivities.
