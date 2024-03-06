Piranha Hazard Prompts Beach Closure In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pereira Barreto, São Paulo, temporarily closed Prainha do Pôr do Sol beach after violent piranha attacks.









These incidents resulted in 15 swimmers suffering significant injuries to their extremities.



The city took this step to safeguard the public after the attacks occurred over one weekend, as reported by the EFE news agency.









The local government confirmed the injuries, stating all affected received hospital treatment and were released on the same day.



Piranha encounters along the Tietê River, where Pereira Barreto is located, are somewhat common, especially during breeding seasons when piranhas lay eggs in river algae roots.















To reduce future attacks, the Tourism Secretary announced intentions to clear these algae, making the area less appealing to piranhas.



Factors like unregulated fishing and the presence of food in the water have attracted piranhas to these swimming spots.



In reaction, authorities have installed warning signs to deter swimmers and plan to allow swimming again in one month.









The incident underscores the city's commitment to recreational safety and the need for prompt measures to protect community members from wildlife.









