Rising Star Freitas: Bolsonaro’S Ally With No Eyes On The Prize

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tarcisio de Freitas, Governor of São Paulo and seen as a potential successor to former President Jair Bolsonaro, firmly states he has no presidential aspirations, despite public speculation.



Bolsonaro's enduring influence in Brazil 's right-wing politics persists amidst his legal challenges and accusations.



Freitas's commitment remains with São Paulo, even as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva makes efforts to create a rift between him and Bolsonaro.



Political observers see Freitas as a viable conservative leader, possibly following Bolsonaro's political path.



Freitas's political journey resembles the challenges faced by figures like Ron DeSantis in the U.S., balancing allegiance with aspirations.







Bolsonaro's eight-year public office ban opens opportunities for Freitas, despite Bolsonaro' dominant presence in right-wing politics.



Freitas emphasizes his unwavering support for Bolsonaro and his political movement.



Freitas, ex-São Paulo governor and Bolsonaro's ex-infrastructure Minister, prioritizes economic reforms and privatization, diverging from traditional politics.



He advocates for a more centrist approach within the right wing, responding to Bolsonaro's legal and political predicaments while defending him against accusations.



Freitas criticizes Lula's outdated politics, emphasizing economic performance for future success, presenting himself as pragmatic and loyal in Brazilian politics.



In future elections, positioned himself as a pragmatic and loyal figure in Brazilian politics.

MENAFN06032024007421016031ID1107942303