Conservative UK administration to reduce taxes ahead of legislative elections

(MENAFN) In anticipation of the upcoming legislative elections, the conservative British government is preparing to unveil new tax cuts aimed at reviving its public image, which has suffered over its 14 years in power. British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is scheduled to present the details of these tax cuts to Parliament on Wednesday, shortly after noon, as part of the broader outlines of the budget.



The announcement will also include the release of economic forecasts by the government budget estimates body. Reports from British newspapers suggest that the government will specifically announce a reduction in social security contributions by two percentage points. This follows an initial reduction in these contributions outlined in the fall budget presented in November.



In excerpts of his speech sent to the media, Hunt acknowledges the challenges faced by the British economy in recent times, including financial crises, the ongoing pandemic, and energy shocks resulting from conflicts on the European continent. However, he also emphasizes that the British economy is now in a better position. Hunt highlights the progress made and asserts that the government can now afford to provide permanent tax cuts to families.



The decision to implement tax cuts ahead of the legislative elections reflects the government's efforts to address public concerns and bolster support. By presenting measures aimed at easing financial burdens on families, the conservative government aims to improve its standing and demonstrate its commitment to economic recovery and prosperity.

