Israel issues historic USD8B international bonds amid tensions

(MENAFN) Israel has made a significant move in the global financial markets by issuing international bonds worth a staggering USD8 billion. This landmark deal marks the first of its kind for Israel since the recent period of tension and conflict, making it the largest issuance in the country's financial history.



The bonds were structured into three main tranches, with the first tranche valued at USD2 billion and maturing over a five-year period. The second tranche amounted to USD3 billion, with a maturity of ten years, while the third tranche, also valued at USD3 billion, had a longer maturity period of 30 years. These details were disclosed by reliable sources to Bloomberg.



Despite the security and political challenges facing the country, the issuance garnered significant interest from investors, with orders totaling over USD34 billion. This overwhelming response reflects the strong confidence and interest in the Israeli economy, underscoring investor optimism amidst the prevailing circumstances.



The bonds are notably attractive to investors, with the five-year bonds offering a yield of 135 basis points over US Treasuries, while the ten-year and 30-year bonds yield 145 and 175 basis points above Treasuries, respectively. This competitive pricing further highlights the appeal of Israeli bonds in the global market.



This issuance comes at a crucial juncture for the Israeli economy, which has been grappling with economic stagnation following the recent conflict with Hamas. The conflict resulted in widespread casualties and hostage-taking, prompting the Israeli government to implement exceptional military and economic measures, including the mobilization of reserve forces and adjustments in employment policies affecting Palestinian workers.



Overall, the successful issuance of the USD8 billion international bonds demonstrates Israel's ability to navigate challenging geopolitical circumstances and maintain investor confidence, positioning the country for continued economic resilience and growth.

