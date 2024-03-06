Egyptian Pound declines as CBE increases interest rates

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Egyptian pound experienced a notable decline, reaching a level of 43.9 against the US dollar, as reported by data from the London Stock Exchange Group. This development came as the Central Bank of Egypt made a surprising decision to raise interest rates by 600 basis points, equivalent to a 6 percent increase, bringing rates to 27.25 percent.



The decision to implement such a significant interest rate hike was unexpected, but according to a statement issued by the Central Bank, it was deemed necessary by the Monetary Policy Committee. The committee believes that the increase in key interest rates will play a pivotal role in tightening monetary conditions, aligning them with the targeted trajectory for reducing inflation rates.



In its statement, the committee underscored its commitment to maintaining these heightened interest rate levels until inflation converges to the desired path. This indicates a firm stance by the Central Bank in addressing inflationary pressures and ensuring stability in the Egyptian economy.



The decision to raise interest rates marks a significant shift in monetary policy and reflects the Central Bank's proactive approach in managing economic challenges. It is expected that these measures will have implications not only for inflation rates but also for exchange rates and overall economic stability in Egypt. Investors and market participants will closely monitor developments to gauge the effectiveness of these actions in the broader economic context.

MENAFN06032024000045015682ID1107942223