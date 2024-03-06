Hawal Acid Attack: Court Sentences Convict To Life Imprisonment, Fined Rs 40 Lakhs

The court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar Jawad Ahmed announced the sentence against the main convict, Sajid Altaf Sheikh of Buchwara Dalgate in a jam packed court, according to news agency GNS. The court also imposed Rs 40 lakh fine on Sheikh.

The crime had sent shock waves on the evening of February 1, 2022 when the main accused accompanied by the juvenile (name withheld) threw acid on the 24-year-old woman after she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal.



Soon after the attack, police had constituted a special investigation team headed by SP North Raja Zuhaib (JKPS) with Yasir Parrey (SDPO) Khanyar, SHOs of police stations Safakadal, Nowhatta besides SHO of Srinagar Women's Police station as its members to investigate the case (FIR No 08/2022) under section 326-A and 120-B IPC). (GNS)

