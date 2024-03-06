Kuwait Amir Sends Thanks Messages To Education Min., Abdullah Al-Salem University Chairman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday two messages of thanks to Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani and Board Chairman of Abdullah Al-Salem University Dr. Moudhi Abdulaziz Al-Homoud.

In the messages, His Highness the Amir praised the efforts of all those involved in the founding of Abdullah Al-Salem University, hoping that this prominent academic institution would enhance the country's educational system and raise the level of national educational output by providing its members with a broad spectrum of scientific and knowledge to support the country's renaissance and development.

His Highness the Amir also wished the country everlasting security and safety, and wished everyone the best of luck in efforts for broader horizons of progress and prosperity. (end)

