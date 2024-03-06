Official - Kuwait Seeks Sustainable Food Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resource (PAAFR) Director General Eng. Nasser Taqi said, Wednesday, Kuwait aims to realize United Nations strategic development goals for lasting food security and national agriculture.

This came in a statement by Taqi to KUNA during the 37th session of the Regional Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the Near East and North Africa, in Amman, Jordan.

Taqi emphasized investment in regional food security using modern methods in science and technology to improve the region's agriculture, and confront climate change, natural resources scarcity, and other challenges.

Additionally, the ministerial statement focused on conflicts and crises in the region, especially the repercussions on regional food security as a result of the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza.

Taqi said he had met with FAO's Director General Dr. Qu Dongy to discuss humanitarian solutions to the crisis in Gaza, and the importance of finding ways to deliver relief aid to the Palestinian people.

He underscored FAO's evaluation of the effects of the war including food security, agricultural and fishery crises in Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip.

Taqi called on FAO to expedite emergency action plans to revive destroyed agricultural areas in Gaza due to Israeli occupation's bombardment of natural resources.

The FAO conference included ways in cooperating between nations to develop food and agricultural plans and projects, Taqi added. (end)

