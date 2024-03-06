Kuwait FM Hold Talks With Tunisian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Wednesday with Tunisian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar in Cairo.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 161st regular Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.

Furthermore, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest concerning supporting joint Arab action. (end)

hkm









MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107942212