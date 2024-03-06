King: Bahrain Continues To Realize Potential Through Gov't, Public Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 6 (KUNA) -- Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa affirmed on Wednesday that the Kingdom of Bahrain would continue to push forward to realize its potential through the efforts of its people and government.

This came in a speech delivered on the occasion of the silver jubilee of his accession.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Bahraini King indicated that Bahrain's progression was continuous and ongoing, and the duty to preserve it will remain a top priority and responsibility, to safeguard its advancement and progress as Bahrain upholds rights and freedoms, a bastion of security and coexistence, and a shining beacon of tolerance and cultural openness.

In addition, Bahrain extended its hand in affection, support and cooperation to all its friends, as it has promised throughout the ages, he said. (end)

