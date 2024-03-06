EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY AG: Contribution of MORE-ESG GmbH to AEE Gold AG successfully completed - focus on tokenization and ESG investments Frankfurt am Main, March 6, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, announces that the contribution of its investment More-ESG GmbH to the listed company AEE Gold AG has now been completed. The change of name from AEE Gold to More Impact AG will be implemented shortly. The corresponding resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2023 have been entered in the commercial register. The contribution was made as part of a capital increase against contributions in kind. Accordingly, the company's share capital increased by EUR 35,000,000 to EUR 39,021,434. NEON EQUITY holds a share of 89.6% in AEE Gold AG. AEE Gold AG focuses on the tokenization of shares and financial assets. AEE Gold is also working on the development of a digital platform that enables retail investors to invest in ESG-compliant products and companies. The shares of AEE Gold AG (ISIN: DE000A1PG979) are traded on the OTC market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. Thomas Olek, CEO of NEON EQUITY: "AEE Gold AG covers a large growth market with its specialization in tokenization and ESG investments. We now have another listed investment company in our portfolio that is active in future markets." About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

