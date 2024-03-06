Space Regulatory Body Opens Shared Infrastructure Facility To Support Space Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 6 (KNN) India's space regulatory body has inaugurated its first technical centre, aimed at supporting both start-ups and larger private companies in designing and planning space missions.

The facility, operated by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-Space) in Ahmedabad, will provide shared infrastructure, including climate simulation, thermal and vacuum environment simulation, and space systems assembly and testing environments.

According to Pawan Goenka, Chairman, In-Space, the establishment of this centre has been a priority since the liberalisation of the space industry for private sector involvement in 2020.

He emphasised that it would incentivise private companies to develop technologies and bolster commercial space projects.

Goenka also noted that the centre's resources would cater to both early-stage start-ups and established firms.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, highlighted the significance of this facility in fostering private space efforts and promoting self-reliance in space technology.

He expressed ambitions for India to increase its share in the global space economy from 2 to 8 per cent by 2033, citing new policies and eased restrictions for investments and space start-ups, including the opening up of foreign direct investment in the sector.

S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), emphasised ISRO's collaboration with In-Space to support the growth of the space economy and empower non-governmental entities.

Capital availability remains a key challenge for space start-ups, addressed by the Union government's efforts to facilitate easier access to global investors.

(KNN Bureau)