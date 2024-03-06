UK MP clarifies why RT news agency got restricted

(MENAFN) Following his triumphant win in the Rochdale by-election, George Galloway, now a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, engaged in a candid conversation with RT on Tuesday, shedding light on the state of media freedom in Britain. Galloway's decisive victory raised concerns among political figures, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing it as "beyond alarming" and a potential threat to democracy. However, Galloway, a seasoned parliamentarian, underscored the hypocrisy within the political landscape, emphasizing that democratic values are selectively applied.



Galloway, who has been elected to Parliament seven times, challenged the rhetoric of Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer, calling them hypocrites who manipulate concepts like democracy, human rights, and the rule of law when convenient. The MP highlighted the potential for canceling elections, citing Sunak's recent speech outside Downing Street.



In the broader context of media freedom, British authorities have imposed bans on several international outlets, including RT, Iranian PressTV, and China's CGTN, while refusing to renew licenses and blocking channels like Venezuela's TeleSur. Galloway asserted a straightforward reason behind the RT ban: the channel garnered significant viewership, not only in Britain but notably in Germany. This, according to Galloway, exposes the irony of restricting media outlets in the name of freedom when public viewership becomes too extensive.



This article delves into Galloway's perspectives on media freedom, examining the implications of the RT ban, and addressing the broader implications for democracy and free expression in the United Kingdom.





