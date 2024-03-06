(MENAFN) The chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has asserted that Washington and London were behind the explosions that targeted the Nord Stream gas pipelines, designed to transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany. The pipelines suffered destructive explosions in September 2022, prompting investigations by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden. While the inquiries have faced challenges in reaching a consensus, Naryshkin claimed that indirect clues and a mosaic of evidence pointed to the involvement of the United States and United Kingdom.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow officials have previously accused the United States of having the most to gain from the sabotage, citing Washington's public opposition to the pipelines' construction. Despite Moscow's allegations and calls for a thorough investigation, the West has been accused of obstructing the process.



During a recent appearance on the 'Solovyov Live' show, Naryshkin emphasized that the mosaic of evidence indicates the likely authors behind the Nord Stream explosions. Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, pointed to the CIA's involvement, refraining from disclosing specific evidence. Investigative reporter Seymour Hersh further stirred controversy in February 2023 by asserting that President Joe Biden personally ordered the bombing of the pipelines, aiming to solidify Germany's opposition to Russia and ensure long-term European Union reliance on Western energy. While the White House denied Hersh's claims, Putin found the reasoning plausible.



This article explores the unfolding narrative surrounding the Nord Stream explosions, delving into the statements from Russian officials, investigative claims, and the broader geopolitical implications of the alleged involvement of the United States and United Kingdom in sabotaging the critical gas pipelines.





