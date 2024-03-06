Oil prices rise modestly amid supply, financial concerns

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil prices saw a slight uptick, despite prevailing challenges related to tight supplies, particularly amidst concerns regarding the growth of demand in major consumer markets such as China and the United States. Brent crude futures edged up by 17 cents to reach USD82.21 per barrel, following a period of decline in previous trading sessions. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also saw a modest increase of 19 cents, reaching USD78.34 per barrel, after experiencing declines over the past two days.



Market sentiments are currently influenced by a range of factors, with particular attention given to the uncertainties surrounding China's economic growth target for the year 2024. The lack of clarity regarding stimulus plans aimed at bolstering the Chinese economy has led to concerns about potential delays in demand growth within China for the current year.



Additionally, market participants are eagerly awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony to Congress, as well as the release of US employment data scheduled for Friday. Analysts anticipate that the US farm payrolls data for February will indicate an increase, potentially influencing US interest rate policies and, consequently, oil demand.



Furthermore, the recent extension of production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance has contributed to a tightening of supply in the oil market. This scarcity of supply has been further exacerbated by disruptions in the movement of oil tankers resulting from attacks in the Red Sea, attributed to the Yemeni Houthi group.



In summary, the slight increase in oil prices observed can be attributed to a combination of factors, including supply concerns, economic uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions. These dynamics underscore the complex interplay of factors influencing global oil markets, with market participants closely monitoring developments for potential impacts on prices and market stability.

