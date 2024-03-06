Saudi Arabia modifies oil prices amid extension of OPEC+ output cuts

(MENAFN) In response to the recent extension of production cuts by the OPEC+ alliance until mid-year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced an increase in the prices of its primary oil crudes for buyers in Asia for the upcoming month. This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts to stabilize global oil markets amid concerns about fluctuating demand and economic growth.



Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and incidents such as attacks on ships in the Red Sea, crude oil prices have largely remained within a narrow range near USD80 per barrel in London since the beginning of the year. However, these factors have been overshadowed by apprehensions regarding potential decreases in demand and economic slowdowns.



Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil company, has raised the price of its main Arab Light crude oil for the Asian market by approximately USD1.70 per barrel above the benchmark crude oil price in the Middle East. This adjustment exceeds expectations outlined in a recent survey of refineries and traders conducted the previous week.



The decision to extend production restrictions until at least the end of June aims to prevent a global surplus in oil supply and provide support for prices. However, the possibility of increased supplies from producers outside the OPEC+ coalition could potentially meet most of the anticipated additional demand for the year, posing challenges for Saudi Arabia and its allies in reintegrating reduced barrels into the market.



In light of these dynamics, the Kingdom has opted to halt its plans for increasing production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, instead maintaining its current level of 12 million barrels per day. This decision has sparked speculation regarding the future strength of demand for Saudi Arabia's oil in the medium term, amidst evolving market conditions and production strategies.

MENAFN06032024000045015682ID1107942141