US Air Force worker accused of leaking confidential info on dating app

(MENAFN) A civilian employee of the United States Air Force, David Franklin Slater, has been charged in federal court in Nebraska for allegedly transmitting classified information regarding the Ukraine conflict on a foreign online dating platform. According to the Justice Department's press release on Monday, Slater, a retired Army lieutenant colonel assigned to the United States Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base, was arrested on March 2 on charges of illegally disclosing national defense information and conspiring to do so.



The indictment alleges that Slater, 63, began sharing sensitive information in February 2022 after attending top-secret briefings about the Ukraine conflict. He reportedly transmitted this information via the messaging platform of a foreign online dating website to an unidentified co-conspirator who claimed to be a female residing in Ukraine. Matthew G. Olsen, the assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s National Security Division, condemned Slater's actions, stating that he acted "in blatant disregard for the security of his country and his oath to safeguard its secrets."



The indictment reveals that the alleged co-conspirator regularly solicited Slater for "sensitive, non-public, closely held, and classified" information, addressing him affectionately as her "secret informant love" and "secret agent" in their exchanges. One message highlighted in the indictment, sent shortly after the onset of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, purportedly inquired about whether NATO and President Biden had a secret plan to assist Ukraine.



Slater now faces serious charges related to the unauthorized disclosure of national defense information, highlighting the gravity of the breach in security protocols. This incident underscores the challenges posed by individuals exploiting online platforms for illicit purposes, raising concerns about the vulnerability of classified information and the need for heightened vigilance in safeguarding national security interests.



