EU considers utilizing frozen Russian assets for Ukrainian military

(MENAFN) The European Union is actively exploring the possibility of deploying profits generated from frozen Russian assets not only for the reconstruction of Ukraine but also for bolstering its military capabilities, according to Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief. The unanimous decision by European Union nations in late January to allocate windfall profits from frozen Russian funds for Ukraine's reconstruction is now being considered for military support as well. Borrell emphasized that if European Union members agree to use these assets for rebuilding Ukraine, it could extend to enhancing the country's military capacity and defense technology base to prevent further destruction.



During a press conference in Brussels, Borrell underscored the potential dual application of frozen Russian assets, stating that it could be instrumental in both reconstruction efforts and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The proposal aligns with the unanimous agreement reached earlier this year, where European Union nations set aside billions of euros from frozen Russian funds for Ukraine's reconstruction.



In a separate statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Borrell highlighted the significance of using windfall profits for military support, specifically mentioning the European Peace Facility.



This off-budget mechanism is currently facilitating the provision of weapons to Ukraine. While the West has frozen approximately USD300 billion in Russian central bank holdings over the past two years, concerns over the legal and financial implications have led the European Union to focus on seizing the interest earned from these funds, rather than outright seizing the principal amount.



The article explores the intricacies of the European Union's deliberations on utilizing frozen Russian assets, examining the potential implications for Ukraine's reconstruction and military capabilities. It also delves into the ongoing debate between European Union member states and their Western counterparts on the legal and financial considerations surrounding the use of these funds in the broader context of the Ukraine conflict.





