Saudi Arabia experiences strong trade growth with GCC

(MENAFN) Preliminary data from the International Trade Report reveals a significant uptick in the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the trade exchange between these entities recorded an impressive annual growth rate of 13 percent. This surge translated into a tangible increase in trade value, amounting to 6.363 billion riyals, with the total reaching 55.583 billion riyals. This figure marks a notable rise from the 49.219 billion riyals recorded in the same period in 2022.



Saudi Arabia's trade balance with the GCC countries reflected a surplus of approximately 13.035 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2023. This surplus was driven by total exports reaching around 34.309 billion riyals, constituting approximately 11.5 percent of the Kingdom's total exports to all nations worldwide, which stood at approximately 297.902 billion riyals. Conversely, imports from the GCC countries amounted to about 21.274 billion riyals, representing roughly 10.6 percent of Saudi Arabia's total imports from across the globe, which totaled around 201.407 billion riyals.



A closer look at the data highlights a robust performance in Saudi Arabia's non-oil merchandise exports, including re-exports. These exports amounted to approximately 20.785 billion riyals, reflecting an impressive annual growth rate of 42 percent. This surge represents an increase of 6.129 billion riyals compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.



In summary, the preliminary findings underscore Saudi Arabia's strengthening trade ties within the GCC region, as evidenced by the significant growth in trade volume and value. Moreover, the Kingdom's favorable trade balance and notable expansion in non-oil exports underscore its resilience and potential for further economic growth in the region.

