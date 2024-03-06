(MENAFN) United States Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is set to step down from her position in the coming weeks, as confirmed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Known for her role in the Western-backed coup in Ukraine in 2014, Nuland has been a key figure in shaping United States foreign policy, often regarded as a foreign policy hawk.



Nuland gained notoriety in December 2013 when she visited Kiev alongside the late Senator John McCain, distributing pastries to armed protesters in the city's central square. As the orchestrated mass murder unfolded days before the February coup, she was recorded discussing the events with then-United States ambassador to Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt, reportedly expressing disdain for the European Union's involvement in choosing a new leader for Ukraine.



Resigning from the State Department during the Trump administration, Nuland assumed leadership roles in prominent think tanks and organizations, only to rejoin the government after President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. Her recent tenure has been marked by efforts to arm Ukraine and mobilize a Western coalition to supply weapons and ammunition to Kiev in its conflict with Russia.



In her plea to Congress last month, Nuland sought approval for USD61 billion in funding for Ukraine, arguing that a significant portion would contribute to the United States economy, generating jobs in the weapons industry. However, her influence faced a setback during her recent trip to Kiev, where her intervention on behalf of General Valery Zaluzhny failed, leading to his subsequent firing.



In a candid CNN interview at the end of February, Nuland acknowledged the defeat of United States efforts towards Moscow, admitting that the desired outcome for her policy was "not the Russia that, frankly, we wanted." This article explores Nuland's controversial legacy, examining her role in key geopolitical events and the implications of her departure on United States foreign relations.



MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942135