Tucker Carlson finds similarities between US, Roman Empire

(MENAFN) In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson expressed concerns about the potential consequences of allowing illegal migrants into the United States military as a pathway to citizenship, drawing parallels to the fall of the Roman Empire. Carlson argued that the Roman Empire's collapse was partially attributed to the dominance of non-citizens in its military, who, lacking loyalty to Rome, turned against its citizens.



Drawing a contemporary analogy, Carlson asserted that the United States is currently facing a similar trajectory, emphasizing the influx of illegal aliens, surpassing 7.2 million since President Joe Biden assumed office, according to White House estimates. He underscored the significance of this number, surpassing the population of 32 states.



The crux of Carlson's concern lies in the proposal to enlist illegal immigrants into the United States military instead of deporting them. He highlighted the Courage to Serve Act, introduced by Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan from New York, which suggests offering an expedited path to citizenship for "qualified and vetted migrants" who serve in the military. Ryan justified the proposal by noting the military's shortfall of around 41,000 recruits in 2023.



Carlson vehemently rejected this idea, contending that the military's struggle to meet recruiting goals is not due to a lack of willing individuals but rather a result of intentionally alienating white American men, who traditionally constitute the majority of the country's fighting force.



This article delves into Carlson's warning, exploring his historical comparison and dissecting the concerns surrounding the potential inclusion of illegal migrants in the United States military. It examines the proposed legislation, its implications, and the broader debate surrounding immigration policies and national security.





MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942101