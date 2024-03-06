Germany gets pressured to enhance security after ‘Crimean Bridge attack’ leak

(MENAFN) Germany is under increasing pressure from its allies to enhance security protocols following the leak of audio featuring Bundeswehr military officials discussing an attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, as reported by Bloomberg on Monday. The leaked conversation, released by RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, allegedly reveals German military officials discussing the delivery of Taurus long-range missiles to Kiev with an aim to maintain plausible deniability regarding Berlin's involvement in the conflict.



The leaked audio also hints at the presence of foreign military personnel on the ground in Ukraine, sparking concerns among Germany's NATO allies. The German military has confirmed the authenticity of the conversation and initiated a probe into the leak. According to Bloomberg's sources familiar with the matter, NATO officials have expressed unease about what they perceive as "careless operational security" within the German military.



Particularly criticized is the use of the non-encrypted online platform WebEx for sensitive discussions, a move deemed "unprofessional" and unsuitable for senior officers by one official.



The lapse in security measures has raised eyebrows, with one source expressing a lack of surprise regarding the German blunder. Another official predicts a tightening of security measures to prevent such leaks in the future, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance, especially within Germany.



This article delves into the fallout from the leak, examining the concerns raised by Germany's allies, NATO's response, and the potential implications for the country's national security. The focus is on the criticism of the security measures employed and the anticipation of stricter protocols to avert similar incidents, shedding light on the challenges of maintaining confidentiality in sensitive military discussions within the digital age.





