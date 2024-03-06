Pentagon leaker consents to 16-year jail sentence

(MENAFN) In a major national security breach, Jack Teixeira, a former member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has agreed to a 16-year prison term after pleading guilty to leaking hundreds of classified Pentagon documents onto a gaming server. Described as one of the most serious breaches in American national security in years, Teixeira accessed and disseminated sensitive information, including maps, satellite images, and intelligence on United States allies, through the Discord gaming server, according to prosecutors in a Boston federal court.



The leaked documents, shared by Teixeira starting in late 2022, revealed critical information about the presence of United States special forces in Ukraine, insights into the inadequacies of Kiev's military as it prepared for a counteroffensive against Russian forces last summer, and details about United States espionage targeting its allies throughout the conflict. The severity of the breach led to his arrest in April 2023, and he has been in custody since then.



Teixeira, at 22 years old, accepted all six counts charged against him, including willful retention and transmission of national defense information, according to a court ruling on Monday. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with further violations of the United States Espionage Act.



While Teixeira's attorney, Michael Bachrach, emphasized his client's young age as a significant factor in his actions, the plea deal may lead to a reduced jail term, with Bachrach expressing hope to bring it down to 11 years. The sentencing is scheduled for September 27, bringing closure to a case that underscores the challenges posed by insider threats and the unauthorized disclosure of classified information in the digital age. This article delves into the details of the Pentagon leak, its implications for national security, and the legal proceedings surrounding Teixeira's guilty plea.







MENAFN06032024000045015687ID1107942099