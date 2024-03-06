Demands Of Returnees & IEA Assurances

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 700 former officials and political figures have returned to the country so far through the reconciliation commission. Some of them want the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to embrace the nation.

Commending the formation of Commission to Contact Afghan Personalities, experts say political changes and intellectual differences should not divide Afghans. Every step towards stability and unity among Afghans was commendable, they insist.

For its part, the caretaker government contends the current system is still new and all its dimensions will be concretised gradually - a process that needs time before coming to fruition.

After the political change in 2021, along with other Afghans, some political figures and officials of the former administration fled the country and settled in abroad.

In March 2022, IEA established the Commission for Return and Communications with Former Afghan Officials and Political Figures.

711 personalities have returned

Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq, spokesman for the commission, told Pajhwok Afghan News hundreds of people had received forms for returning to the country since the inception of the panel.

As many as 711 people have returned home thus far, including former ministers, advisors, departmental heads, high-ranking officials and businesspeople.

Wasiq claimed dozens of other people, evincing an interest in coming back to the country, had also contacted the commission.

Homeland can't be forgotten

Former director of Bank-i-Millie Afghan Abdul Aziz Babakarkhel recalls he came back to the country via the commission last year.

“Afghanistan is our home, where we will come and go. We have a deep connection with our country, a bond that is inalienable. I was warmly welcomed by this commission at the Kabul airport. They took me to my home with dignity. The change of system never causes us to turn our back on the country. I cannot forget my beloved homeland,” he remarked.

Babakarkhel urged the Afghans living abroad to return to their homeland, something which would have a positive impact on other countrymen.

He wants IEA to embrace the entire nation and establish trouble-free relations with all and create an environment where all Afghans feel comfortable and have a sense of ownership.

Former chief of Da Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat Amanullah Ghalib also returned last year to the country through the commission.

He called Afghanistan home to all Afghans, saying there was no need for sending invitations to the countrymen living abroad. He welcomed the commission's formation as a positive step that responded to concerns of returnees.

Ghalib asked the Afghans living abroad to return home. There were problems with every system, but the current situation in Afghanistan was being wrongly portrayed by some media outlets and the people abroad, he complained.

He urged the government to include common people, civil activists and some other professionals in the commission. This will facilitate the return of Afghans to the country and build their trust.

Former Wolesi Jirga member Kamal Nasir Osuli returned to the country last year through the contact commission.

He commented:“Afghanistan is our dear homeland; we contacted the commission and returned. The panel's performance is good, but issuing documents to former politicians is delayed a little.”

The ex-lawmaker said:“Afghanistan is our common home, living together here is the right of all of us and Afghans also reserve the right to have a legitimate system here.”

He called for the IEA“to make the government permanent and acceptable to the people as soon as possible” for domestic legitimacy” that would pave the way for its“international recognition”.

Osuli, who is currently in the United Arab Emirate, was reminded that some figures had once again gone abroad after their return to Afghanistan.

He replied some of the returnees owned businesses in Afghanistan and stayed there. But those who had no work there had to go abroad for businesses, like other Afghans.

Step towards uniting Afghans

Political analyst Qazi Najibullah Jame also viewed the establishment of the commission as a positive move. Every step towards uniting Afghans and preventing instability in the future should be appreciated, he said.

He explained the main objective behind the creation of the commission was to bring home the Afghans who were unhappy with the current system.

Jame remarked:“The Afghans who left the country after the political change remain Afghans. Afghanistan remains their country. No one can prevent them returning home. The day the Afghans listen to each other and address their differences will be a day of honour for Afghanistan.”

The political observer continued:“We have always emphasised that no political change or intellectual differences should causes distance among Afghans. Everyone should be given the right to speak about the improvement of the country to prevent another conflict and history repeating itself.”

IEA was responsible for listening to the concerns and suggestions of Afghans inside and outside the country, he believed.

He argued:“Every country that comes out of war needs to have a national dialogue, which doesn't mean that someone should get a seat, a share in power or divide the political leadership into tribes. This is an anachronistic and failed idea.”

The analyst noted:“The good thing is that IEA provides such conditions so that all Afghans can speak about the future of the country, how to choose their leadership, how to frame their constitution and create conditions for political stability.”

Jame thinks the current system has created enabling conditions for good governance, stability of the system, uniting the nation, preventing foreign interference and interaction with the world.

According to him, it will be useful for the caretaker government to give everyone their rights, take steps for legitimacy of the system and work for recognised mechanisms such as the Loya Jirga and elections.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, said security had been ensured for all Afghans and those who return to the country, all the facilities of life were equal to them the IEA remained committed to the promises held out to them.

About the demands of returnees and analysts, he said:“All aspects of the system will be fine-tuned slowly. Time is needed, because the system is new, with rules and regulations still being put in place. God willing, Afghanistan will become home and a place of peace for every Afghan.”

Mujahid asked the Afghans living abroad to return to the country and contribute to the construction of Afghanistan.

