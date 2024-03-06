Russia claims Global Weightlifting Federation in catastrophe

(MENAFN) The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is currently embroiled in a profound crisis, tainted by corruption and manipulation stemming from its former leadership, a stark warning issued by the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) reveals. Despite these allegations and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) implicating certain top IWF executives in a ruling last year, international sports bodies have reportedly taken no decisive actions. The RWF accuses the International Olympic Committee of complicity in covering up these purported misdeeds, leaving the weightlifting governing body in a precarious situation.



The crisis within the IWF has been a persistent issue, with the most recent spotlight on the matter occurring in September 2023 after CAS passed judgment in the case involving Maksim Agapitov, the head of the RWF and the first vice president of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF). Agapitov's dispute with Attila Adamfi, vice president of the IWF, dates back to August 2021, when he accused Adamfi of being implicated in a major corruption scandal within the IWF.



In response to the allegations, Agapitov published an open letter criticizing Matthew Curtain, the then-non-executive director and current CEO of British Weight Lifting (BWL), for allegedly forming an alliance with Adamfi and tarnishing the reputation of weightlifting. Simultaneously, Agapitov released a video titled 'Say No to doping. Save Weightlifting,' outlining the situation and presenting his anti-doping agenda.



The dispute escalated, leading to the EWF Ethics and Disciplinary Commission accusing Agapitov of abuse of office and imposing a USD7,000 fine. Furthermore, the open letter resulted in Agapitov losing his position as the EWF interim president at that time, underscoring the complexities and consequences associated with challenging the alleged corruption within the IWF.



The RWF's warning sheds light on the ongoing struggles within the weightlifting community, prompting questions about the accountability of international sports bodies and the urgency for comprehensive reforms to address the alleged corruption and manipulation that have cast a shadow over the integrity of the International Weightlifting Federation.



