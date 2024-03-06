(MENAFN) In a display of cross-cultural solidarity, Russian diplomats and citizens participated in Bulgaria's Liberation Day celebrations, commemorating the 146th anniversary of the country's emancipation from Ottoman rule on March 3. The Russian Embassy in Bulgaria shared images on Facebook showcasing the joint festivities, highlighting the pivotal role played by the Russian Empire during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-78, which ultimately led to Bulgaria's liberation.



A video exclusively shared with RT captured the enthusiastic participation of a large crowd, waving both Russian and Bulgarian flags. Notably, a banner with the inscription "Bulgaria remembers history! Thank you, Russia!" was prominently displayed, underscoring the enduring gratitude towards Russia for its historical contributions. The celebration included poignant moments where Bulgarian community leaders and Russian diplomats laid wreaths and flowers at war memorials in the capital, Sofia, and at a monument dedicated to Tsar Alexander II, who ruled Russia during the war.



The Russian Embassy emphasized the significance of these joint celebrations as a testament to the resilience of "friendly relations between our peoples" despite recent geopolitical tensions.



The mention of Sofia's participation in Western sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict hints at the complexities within these diplomatic ties. The embassy expressed gratitude towards those who actively remember and honor history, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the future.



Delving into Bulgaria's historical context, the article provides a backdrop to the Liberation Day celebrations. Having endured Ottoman rule since the late 14th century, Bulgaria experienced five centuries known as the 'Turkish yoke,' characterized by darkness and suffering. Multiple attempts at independence were made during this period, culminating in the official breakaway on March 3, 1878, with the signing of the Preliminary Treaty of San Stefano, bringing an end to hostilities.



As joint celebrations continue to serve as a bridge between nations, the events surrounding Bulgaria's Liberation Day underscore the intertwined historical narratives and the enduring bonds between Russia and Bulgaria, offering a nuanced perspective amid contemporary diplomatic challenges.





