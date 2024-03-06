SC Berates Uttarakhand's Former Minister Harak Singh Rawat Over Mass Deforestation, Illegal Construction At Corbett

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has come down heavily on former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and former divisional forest officer Kishan Chand for approving mass-scale of deforestation and illegal construction in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR).An apex court bench headed by Justice B R Gavai, comprising Justices PK Mishra and Sandeep Mehta said that the nexus between politicians and forest officials has resulted in causing heavy damage to the environment for some political and commercial gain to set up international big cat allianceRawat, who was the forest minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2021 is now with the Congress party court's judgment came on a petition filed by environment activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal alleging the destruction of the tiger habitat and a decline in the tiger density in the Lansdowne Forest Division owing to illegal construction in the Pakhro Tiger Safari as well as illicit cutting of trees Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court had earlier held Rawat and and Kishan Chand responsible for various illegal activities, including constructions in connection with a tiger safari in 2021, in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest areas of the Kalagarh Forest Division of the Corbett Tiger Reserve to see year-long drought if global warming is not checked, shows studyIn its report submitted to the apex court, the committee held Rawat and Chand guilty of illegal construction activities in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest areas had also given its green signal to the Uttarakhand vigilance department to continue with the legal proceedings against the forest officials involved in the irregularities committee had said even when the media was reporting all kinds of disturbances in Pakhro and Morghatti, the then-chief wildlife warden and the state government did not take action against the culprits neutrality: How is India placed?The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case at present. The Supreme Court has asked the CBI to submit a status report in three months.\"Since the matter is pending investigation by the CBI, we do not propose to comment any further on the matter. We have also observed that this cannot be done by two persons only. Many other persons must have been involved,\" the bench said, the Supreme Court has permitted the establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserved forest Jim Corbett subject to the conditions.

