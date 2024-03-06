Expensive Bengaluru: Viral Photo Showing 'Premium' Parking In Mall At Rs 1000/Hour Sparks Social Media Outrage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent photo shared on social media by Ishan Vaish has sparked widespread outrage among Bengaluru residents. The viral picture captures a premium parking signboard at the renowned UB City Mall, displaying a staggering parking fee of Rs 1,000 per hour. While the exact date of the photo is unknown, it has shed light on the escalating parking prices in the city.

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's technology hub, is grappling with a surge in the number of vehicles on its roads. This influx has inevitably led to a corresponding rise in parking costs across the city. UB City Mall, known for its luxurious offerings, had previously made headlines for its steep parking charges. In 2015, the mall increased its two-hour parking fee from Rs 40 to Rs 100 due to surging demand. However, the recent introduction of a Rs 1,000 per hour parking rate has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding escalating prices in Bengaluru.

The viral photograph has evoked disbelief among social media users, with many expressing their astonishment at the exorbitant charges. One user sarcastically questioned whether the inflated fees included car wash and polishing services, while another humorously referred to the parking area as 'Bangalore Mallya Tower'. Apart from the parking scenario, Bengaluru's housing market has also witnessed a steep upward trend in recent years, driven primarily by the booming technology sector. Rents have skyrocketed to accommodate employees of major global firms such as Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs Group, and Accenture.

As the city's economy and private sector gradually recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords are now keen on recouping their lost income, further contributing to the escalating cost of living in Bengaluru.