Shocking Video Emerges Of Large-Scale Cheating In Haryana Class 10 Board Exam (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A disturbing incident of widespread cheating during board examinations has been brought to light in the Nuh district of Haryana, casting doubts on the credibility of the examination process. This is despite assurances from the Haryana School Education Department regarding the implementation of strict measures to prevent cheating, a blatant disregard for academic integrity was observed at the Chandravati School examination centre in Tawadu town.

A video of the incident was shared by journalist Piyush Rai

The incident unfolded during the Class 10 board examinations held on Tuesday, March 5, when reports surfaced of students engaging in illicit activities such as taking photographs inside the examination centre and sharing exam papers with others.

The situation quickly escalated as individuals aiding the cheaters created chaos by climbing onto buildings and rooftops to facilitate the distribution of answer keys.

District Education Officer Paramjeet Chahal responded promptly to the incident, affirming that every effort is being made to address the issue and clamp down on cheating. An immediate investigation was launched to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable for their actions.

Block Education Officer Dr Dharampal reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining the integrity of examinations and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating. He pledged to take stringent action against those found guilty and assured that measures would be implemented to enhance security at examination centers, including discussions with the police administration to bolster their presence during exam periods.

