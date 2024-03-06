'This Movie Is Getting Popular', PM Narendra Modi Praises Yami Gautam Starrer For Second Time; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yami Gautam's latest cinematic venture, 'Article 370,' has emerged as a significant topic of conversation across the nation since its release. The film has garnered widespread attention, with audiences particularly praising Gautam's portrayal of Zooni Haksar for its authenticity and commitment to the role.

Drawing inspiration from true events and historical occurrences, 'Article 370' has captivated viewers since its premiere. The recent commendation of the film by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Sangareddy, Telangana, has further propelled its visibility. Modi highlighted the film's depiction of the government's decision to revoke Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of such narratives in engaging the public with pertinent social and political issues.

The acknowledgment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of Yami Gautam and the entire team involved in the making of 'Article 370.' Modi's recognition of the film isn't a first, having previously praised its trailer.

Continuing to attract large audiences to cinemas, 'Article 370' has proven to be a commercial success, sustaining its momentum well into its second week. Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar under B62 Studios, the film has solidified its position as a box office hit.

Looking forward, Yami Gautam is poised to showcase her versatility and talent in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam,' further establishing her as a prominent figure in the industry.