BREAKING: NIA Offers Rs 10 Lakh Cash Reward For Information On Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Bomber

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the recent bombing incident at Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. The NIA, on Wednesday, released a photograph of the suspected bomber and declared a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for any vital information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

In a bid to encourage cooperation from the public, the NIA assured that the identity of any informant providing crucial information regarding the suspect would be kept strictly confidential. This move aims to instil confidence among potential tipsters and facilitate a swift resolution to the case. The NIA has urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in their investigation. Citizens can reach out to the authorities by calling the designated hotlines at 08029510900 or 8904241100.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case near Whitefield in the city. Operations have been conducted not only in Bengaluru but also in other states based on information about some suspects. The NIA team has already visited Rameshwaram Cafe and inspected the crime scene.

Authorities have also gathered information from locals. A bus stop is located right in front of the cafe, and investigators have examined the route the suspect may have taken to reach the cafe. Following the incident, there is suspicion that the suspect may have fled to Tamil Nadu or Kerala, prompting the NIA to launch operations in these states as well. Officials have informed that no arrests have been made in the case thus far.