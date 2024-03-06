Former Indian Spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Accuses Ashwin Of Disrespect Ahead Of His 100Th Test

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has voiced his discontent with Ravichandran Ashwin, accusing the off-spinner of a lack of respect. Sivaramakrishnan alleged that Ashwin ignored his attempts to convey wishes for his landmark 100th Test, cutting off calls and not responding to text messages. This incident, described as a form of "ghosting," prompted Sivaramakrishnan to express his disappointment in a post on X.

In response to tweets praising Ashwin, Sivaramakrishnan commented, "Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. That's the respect we former cricketers get."

These accusations from Sivaramakrishnan triggered online trolling, with users recalling his previous critical statements about Ashwin from October last year. At that time, Sivaramakrishnan had made controversial remarks, labeling Ashwin a 'liability fielder' and the 'most unfit cricketer.' Confronted by fans, Sivaramakrishnan clarified his earlier statements.