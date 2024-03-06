Maldives Severs Another Pact With India After Chinese 'Spy' Ship Departs From Male Waters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Maldives President has made another move to upset Indian interests in the Indian Ocean region. Mohamed Muizzu announced that the Maldives has decided to not renew a hydrographic surveys pact with India. This comes at a time when a Chinese spy ship was allowed to stay in Maldives' waters without any objection.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last trip to Maldives signed an agreement with the then Maldives government headed by Ibrahim Solih. The agreement allowed India to conduct hydrographic surveys inside the internal waters of the archipelago nation.

He said,“We decided not to renew the agreement entered into with the Indian government to scan and acquire all insights into our underwater bodies. All these underwater details are our property, our heritage.”

The move comes after the Maldives government forced the Indian Army to withdraw from the islands. Tensions between once-friendly countries have risen abnormally after President Mohamed Muizzu won elections and took charge of the new government. Hours after his swearing-in, the People's National Congress leader publicly asked Indian troops to withdraw.

The Maldives President and his government created a narrative of national security against India but went back to their principles and signed a military deal with China. A Chinese spy ship was docked just outside Maldives' Special Economic Zone for a month. The same ship stayed in the waters of Male for a couple of days as well.

Mohamed Muizzu while on a visit to an island two days ago declared that the Maldives government will start 24/7 monitoring facilities to track the country's waters and especially the Special Economic Zone. This comes at a time when the Maldives Coast Guard seeks help from neighboring countries for monitoring the Maldivian waters.