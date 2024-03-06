Invaders Shell Village In Donetsk Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 63-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling in the village of Netailove in the Ocheretyne community, Donetsk region, this morning.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed by shelling in Netailove, Ocheretyne community," Filashkin said.

According to him, the village came under fire at 09:30. A 63-year-old woman suffered a fatal wound and died on her way to the hospital.

Earlier reports said that Russian troops launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, overnight, injuring one person.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

