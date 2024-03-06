Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Iron Ore Factory In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A drone attack on the Mikhailovsky GOK iron ore factory in Russia's Kursk region was a special operation carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.

A well-informed source told this to Ukrinform.

"The drone attack on the mining and beneficiation plant is a special operation carried out by intelligence," the source said.

A fuel tank caught fire at the Mikhailovsky GOK iron ore factory in Zheleznogorsk after a drone attack. According to Roman Starovoit, the governor of the Kursk region, there were no casualties, and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Telegram channel Baza also reported drone attacks in Russia's Voronezh region. Two drones attacked an oil depot in the Anna municipal district. According to the channel, "debris of one of them fell into a [fuel] tank, and the second also fell at the oil depot."

Telegram channel Astra published a video showing a fire in the town of Anna, where the oil depot is located, which may indicate that the drone attack was successful.

In addition, according to Baza, one UAV was shot down several kilometers from the Malshevo air base in the Voronezh region.