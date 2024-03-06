Kuwait's Youth Creativity Award Winners Confirm Impact On Fostering Innovation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shafaqa

KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- Several Kuwaiti youth winners of previous editions of the Kuwait Excellence Award and Youth Creativity, annually organized by the Youth Public Authority, underlined the significant role of the award in promoting a culture of innovation and creativity among a large segment of talented Kuwaiti youth in various fields and encouraging them to excel.

These creative youth, in separate statements to KUNA Wednesday, during the launch of the authority's registration for the sixth edition of the award, collectively expressed that winning this award was a significant milestone in their professional careers, propelling them forward in their respective fields and providing them with a strong incentive for further progress and success.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Azemi, winner in the field of science and technology for the fifth edition, stated that he decided to participate in the award due to his belief in the potential of his invention, which involves manufacturing an antenna to increase data transfer speed in mobile phones by operating on three different frequencies with the ability to automatically change frequencies.

This win encouraged him to publish the project as a research paper in a highly-ranked scientific journal, he noted, considering his participation in the award had a positive impact, motivating him to work on further inventions and research in this technological and cognitive field.

Meanwhile, poet Aisha Al-Abdullah, winner in the field of culture and literature in the first edition, attributed her win to the publication of her debut poetry collection "Five Strings in My Hand," explaining the importance of such recognition for young individuals in fostering their creative development and pursuit of excellence.

She highlighted that her win widened her poetry's reach both locally and internationally, leading to nominations for the Gulf Cooperation Council's creative youth award and invitations to poetry events abroad, encouraging all young creatives to trust in their abilities and apply for the award for its supportive impact.

Additionally, Ahmad Al-Aloush, winner in the field of media, mentioned that his winning of the award in the third edition came through a documentary television work titled "Kuwait Tomorrow," which showcased the Kuwaiti government's efforts in implementing the country's development plan of New Kuwait and presented these efforts to the public.

On her side, literary translator Dalal Nasrallah, winner in the field of culture, arts, and literature in the fourth edition, for her translation of the book "Woody Allen" from English to Arabic, remarked that receiving the award was a deserving recognition for her diligent work in her field, enabling her to advance her goals.

This win encouraged publishing houses in Kuwait to trust Kuwaiti literary translators, opening up job opportunities for her across the Arab world as she became a member of the editorial board of an international creativity magazine and the director of the Kalemat Agency in Saudi Arabia, also being nominated for the Sheikh Zayed Award for Translation for a book in Italian, she mentioned.

Also, teacher Nasser Al-Waleed, winner in the fifth edition in the field of volunteer work, stated that his winning project, "Schools Solidarity," is an educational volunteer project aimed at promoting values and contributing to community service, witnessing the participation of around 110 schools across educational regions under the supervision of teachers and school administrations.

The award boosts determination among creative youth to continue working, gain experiences, and intensify national efforts, while creating spaces for them to excel in various fields, he said, acknowledging the supportive role of the Ministry of Youth and the Authority in nurturing youth.

The award targets youth aged 18 to 35 and includes fields such as entrepreneurship, environment, and forensic science. (end)

