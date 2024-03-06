Princess Sumaya University Hosts Tedxpsut 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, inaugurated the TEDxPSUT 2024 conference, mirroring the renowned TED conference, under the theme "Exploring the Realities of Tomorrow."The event drew participants from various local and international universities and baccalaureate schools. Covering diverse topics such as psychology, future technology, business, women's empowerment, and advanced IT, the conference aimed to foster learning, development, and innovation among young minds, echoing Princess Sumaya's commitment to nurturing creativity and excellence in education.University President, Dr. Wijdan Abu Haija, highlighted the role of Jordanian graduates in shaping the technology landscape globally and encouraged students to strive for similar achievements.She underlined the importance of youthful perspectives in tackling future challenges and stressed the significance of collaboration and interdisciplinary approaches in driving innovation.Abu Haija expressed optimism that TEDxPSUT would inspire the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs to address global issues with innovative solutions, particularly in the digital age.Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Rami Salem, noted the conference's efforts to emulate the TED experience and enhance students' awareness and cultural engagement, highlighting the university's achievement in obtaining an international license for student attendance.The event concluded with honors for participants and sponsors, attended by University Vice President for Administrative Affairs, Dr. Bassam Hamo, and several faculty deans.