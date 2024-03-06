House Speaker Advocates Strengthening Economic Ties With UAE

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, underscored the imperative of augmenting investment volumes and bolstering trade ties between Jordan and the UAE during his visit to Abu Dhabi.In a meeting with President of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Abdullah Al Mazrui, Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to advancing economic and administrative modernization across all sectors, aligning with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The overarching goal is to cultivate an investment-friendly environment conducive to the establishment of robust investment projects.According to a statement issued by the Lower House, Safadi articulated Jordan's aspiration to intensify trade and investment collaboration with the Emirates, fostering enduring partnerships between business people and entrepreneurs in both countries. He advocated for reciprocal visits aimed at exploring available investment opportunities and deliberating on the establishment of joint ventures.Safadi also lauded the significant economic strides witnessed by the UAE, underscoring the importance of leveraging its pioneering developmental trajectory as a model for emulation.Mazrui reaffirmed the deep-rooted and multifaceted nature of Jordanian-Emirati relations, expressing mutual commitment to their continual enhancement under the guidance of the leadership of both countries.He commended Jordan's status as a preferred investment destination for numerous Emirati investors, citing the Kingdom's attributes including security, stability, advanced infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, which collectively contribute to an attractive investment climate.Mazrui emphasized FCCI's keenness to forge collaborative economic and investment alliances with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and Commerce. He stressed the importance of disseminating information about investment opportunities in Jordan among Emirati investors through FCCI-led initiatives in collaboration with their Jordanian counterparts.