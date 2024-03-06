Jordan, Yemen Forge Higher Education Partnership For Scientific Advancement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - The Jordanian and Yemeni governments solidified their commitment to collaboration in higher education and scientific research by signing an executive program for the years 2024-2026.Representing the Jordanian government, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, and Yemen's ambassador to Jordan, Jalal Faqira, formalized the agreement.The executive program encompasses provisions for student exchange programs spanning bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, with both governments pledging to facilitate all necessary resources for students pursuing studies in either country.Emphasis was placed on fostering the exchange of training courses tailored for leaders and cadres within the respective higher education ministries.Furthermore, the program entails the establishment of cooperation agreements between Yemeni and Jordanian universities, aiming to foster academic and research collaboration across various fronts.Additionally, measures will be taken to facilitate academic sabbaticals for faculty members, enabling them to engage in research endeavors at universities in both countries.