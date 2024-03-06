Amman Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gain In Daily Trading

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange Wednesday concluded its trading day, marking a 0.29 percent rise, reaching 2479 points.With a trading volume of 3.8 million shares across 2,944 transactions, valued at around 4.5 million dinars, the market displayed a mix of company performances: 31 experienced a decline, 37 saw an increase, and 26 remained stable.

